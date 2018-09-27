LODI, Calif. — Four men accused in the murder and conspiracy case of long-time Lodi podiatrist Dr. Thomas Shock were all arraigned this afternoon in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton.

Robert Elmo Lee, 76, of Lodi, 26-year-old Christopher Anthony Costello of Sacramento, 27-year-old Mallory Stewart of Sacramento and 26-year-ol Raymond Jacquett of Sacramento all stood before Judge Ron Northrup facing murder charges.

Stewart and Lee are also charged with a special circumstance allegation of committing a murder while lying in wait.

Additionally, Stewart faces a special circumstance allegation of committing a murder for financial gain, the enhancement of personal use of a firearm, having a prior serious felony conviction and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

None entered pleas today. The arraignment was continued until October 12. All remain in custody without bail.

Shock was shot in the doorway of his home on August 1 in Lodi. Lodi Police made an arrest of the four defendants over the past two days.

An attorney for Lee would not comment. The other defendants asked to have attorneys appointed for them. No other details were released by the San Joaquin County District Attorney's office.

