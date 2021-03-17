Armed person robs people at same ATM twice within a week, Woodland police say

A gunman robbed people at the Yolo Federal Credit Union at 266. W. Main Street twice in the same week, Woodland police said.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland police are warning the public after a person with a gun robbed people twice at the same drive-up ATM within a week.

Both robberies took place at the Yolo Federal Credit Union on W. Main Street, Woodland police said. They both happened between 7:50 p.m. to 11:20 p.m.

Police believe it's the same person committing both robberies. The only description they have given of the suspect is that they wore black clothing and gloves.

Law enforcement recommends scanning the area when walking up to the ATM. They also suggest leaving and calling the police immediately if you see something that doesn't look right.



Woodland police ask anyone with information regarding this case to call (530) 666-2411. The Yolo Federal Credit Union is offering a reward of $5,000 for information that leads to both an arrest and prosecution of those responsible.