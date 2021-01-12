Suspect in Marysville bar shooting arrested after returning to bar weeks later, police say

Police said a bar shooting that happened on Sept. 22 in Marysville led to an arrest on Nov. 30 after the suspect returned to the bar.

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A suspect was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Marysville bar on Sept. 22.

According to the Marysville Police Department, officers responded to a shooting that took place at the Stream Hotel and Tavern at 612 B St.

Upon arrival, officers found a man who had been shot in the shoulder. There was also several bullet holes in front of the business. The victim was taken to Adventist Rideout Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to witnesses, the suspect got a weapon from his vehicle after getting upset with someone inside the bar. The suspect fired through the open doorway, striking the victim.

Police said patrons and the original shooting victim reported on Nov. 30 that the suspect was at the bar. The suspect was identified as Mario Enrique Ramirez, 26 of Marysville.