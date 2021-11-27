x
Sacramento

1 hurt in argument turned shooting in Midtown Sacramento

Sacramento police said the shooting happened early Saturday morning in a parking lot in Midtown. One man was hurt.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is hurt after Sacramento police said he was shot following an argument.

The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened near the 2000 block of K Street in Midtown around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. From what police have gathered so far, the man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say the shooting followed an argument that escalated into the shooting.

Police did not release information about a suspect or suspects. Police only added that the shooting took place in a parking lot.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

