1 hurt in argument turned shooting in Midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is hurt after Sacramento police said he was shot following an argument.
The Sacramento Police Department said the shooting happened near the 2000 block of K Street in Midtown around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. From what police have gathered so far, the man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to a leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say the shooting followed an argument that escalated into the shooting.
Police did not release information about a suspect or suspects. Police only added that the shooting took place in a parking lot.
The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
