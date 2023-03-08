Body camera released in shooting of Stockton sergeant

Stockton Police are not ruling out there may be a second shooter.

STOCKTON, Calif — The Stockton Police Department released the body camera footage in the shooting of a sergeant.

It all started with the carjacking of a 69-year-old man early Wednesday morning just after 3 a.m.

Video shows the nine-year veteran Sergeant was in pursuit and stops on Gateway Court near an apartment complex. Then he starts yelling, “shots fired, shots fired,” and alerts dispatch, “I’m shot.”

Bullets from a pistol and rifle pierced the window and hit the sergeant in the chest. The vest saved his life.

The alleged shooter was identified as 20-year-old Sunthawon Savon. He is in the San Joaquin County Jail on multiple charges, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer.

Stockton police aren’t ruling out the possibility of a second shooter.

Savon was previously charged with manufacturing and selling multi-burst trigger activators and possessing assault weapons.

District Attorney Ronald J. Freitas said his office will be investigating how a person with Savon's charges was able to get back on the street and whether this could be a "second strike," potentially leading to harsher penalties. He said his office should have more information before the arraignment Friday.

Five people were detained for questioning Wednesday, but only Savon was charged and the others were released.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said the department is handling this incident while being understaffed. They’re down more than 30 officers from this time last year.

“Our shootings are down 27%. At the same time last year, we had 81 shootings. Right now, we are at 59. Our homicide unit has been doing incredible work at clearing cases. Right now, their at 40% clearance rate. Year to date, we're at 31 homicides. Last year to date, we were at 30,” said McFadden.

The chief said he spoke with the sergeant at the hospital and he wants to return to the force. The sergeant also saw the 69-year-old carjacking victim in the hospital and let him know they got his car back.

Sunthawon Savon will be arraigned Friday 1:30 p.m.

