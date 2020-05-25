Body found near Whiskey Slough in San Joaquin County

The victim, a man in his early 20s, was found on Lower Jones Road near Whiskey Slough around 7 a.m.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a man found along Lower Jones Road, near Whiskey Slough, in San Joaquin County.

Deputies were called out around 7 a.m. after someone reported seeing a person lying on the ground in the area. When the deputies arrived, they found “a man in his early 20s” dead from apparent homicide, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators did not release details concerning the condition of the body nor have they announced a possible cause of death. The victim has not yet been identified.

So far, not information about a possible suspect or suspects has been released.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office dispatch center at 209-468-4400.

