Brothers arrested on felony counts of lewd and lascivious acts with multiple child victims

Two brothers face a combined 22 charges for crimes involving children under the age of 14

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two brothers have been arrested on 22 felony counts involving children under the age of 14, according to Sacramento County Sheriffs.

Israel and Hector Manalang were arrested Wednesday by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Detectives. Israel Manalang was booked on 15 felony counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 years of age and 2 felony counts of Lewd Acts Using Force/Violence/Duress.

Hector Manalang was booked on 2 felony counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child under 14 years of age and 3 felony counts of Lewd Acts Using Force/Violence/Duress. Sheriffs said there are multiple victims, spanning from 2007 to 2021.

The brothers are currently being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail. Israel Manalang's bail is set at $1.7M and Hector Manalang's at $700,000. They will appear in court to face these charges on Monday.

Sheriffs would like community members to know this is an ongoing investigation and are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at (916) 874-5191 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP.