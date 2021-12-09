Accused catalytic converter theft suspect arrested in El Dorado County, sheriff says

The deputy matched the suspect's car description to surveillance video of a burglary at a gym in Shingle Springs, according to El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was arrested on Thursday after he was caught with stolen catalytic converters in his car, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the unidentified man was spotted by a deputy. The deputy connected the suspect's car to surveillance video of a vehicle burglary that happened at In Shape Fitness in Shingle Springs on Tuesday.

The deputy found the suspect had a misdemeanor warrant and had just stolen a catalytic converter from a car near where they found him, according to the sheriff's office. Officials said they also found two stolen catalytic converters and burglary tools.

It is not clear from the social media post where the arrest exactly took place.

The suspect was arrested for charges that include vehicle burglary, possession of stolen property and possession of burglary tools.