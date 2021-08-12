Stockton police shoot, kill man after he charged at them with a gun outside department HQ, chief says

“I have not seen anything like this. I’ve been here nearly 30 years with Stockton PD, nearly 10 years as police chief...," said Chief Eric Jones.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man is dead after opening fire at the Stockton Police Department, the Stockton Police Department said Wednesday night.

Police said the man came to the department's front parking lot and started firing a gun in the air. Multiple officers then shot the man. All of the officers who were involved in the shooting were not injured.

In an update, Police Chief Eric Jones said the man arrived at the station around 8:30 p.m. He said the suspect parked his car along the street, and stayed inside for some time before getting out, walking through the parking lot and firing the gun.

After the suspect started firing the gun, Jones said six officers came outside to confront him, get him on the ground and give up the gun.

He said the suspect got on the ground at one point but then rose up and charged at officers. He said five officers fired their weapons and killed the man just feet away from police headquarters.

“Suddenly, (he) got up and charged, almost sprinted toward the officers… still armed with the handgun. That’s when officers were forced to open fire, and the adult male was declared deceased at the scene here," Jones said.

Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

A motive for the incident has not been determined at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s too early to determine the motive and we don’t exactly know that,” Jones said.

Police did not release the identity of the man killed. They said multiple agencies are investigating the shooting, which is expected to continue throughout the night.

“I have not seen anything like this. I’ve been here nearly 30 years with Stockton PD, nearly 10 years as police chief, and for somebody to come right in to the police department like this and fire the weapon and then charge right at the officers with the weapon is very unique,” Jones said. “Unfortunately, we’re seeing more cases like this, not just in our area — whether it be ambushes or assaults on police officers or their building or operations buildings. We’ve been seeing an increase of this really nationally and it’s extremely concerning."

Jones said the incident happened just hours after the department held a plaque dedication for slain Stockton officer Jimmy Inn, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this year.