Ex-Catholic Charities worker in Modesto pleads guilty to $550K social security fraud

The 64-year-old Ceres woman is accused of syphoning off social security funds from people coming to Catholic Charities for financial management help.

MODESTO, Calif. — A Ceres woman pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $550,000 in social security benefits from members of the Catholic Charities Diocese of Stockton community, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The victims were people who could not physically manage their own social security benefits and turned to the nonprofit for financial management help.

U.S. Attorney's officials said between 2003 and 2015, 64-year-old worker Lorene Deanda stole almost half-a-million dollars while managing the victim's accounts.

Instead of helping beneficiaries pay down their bills and other necessities, Deanda syphoned money to pay for personal credit card bills, a residential mortgage and other personal expenses, according to officials.

She was first arrested in 2018 and now faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.