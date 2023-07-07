Ceres woman killed in shooting

Deputies responded to the Driftwood Inn on South 9th Street for the shooting.

MODESTO, Calif. — Deputies are looking for answers after a Ceres woman was shot to death in the overnight hours of Saturday.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office responded to the Driftwood Inn at 1024 South 9th Street in Modesto for the reported shooting.

Deputies found the woman shot multiple times, but despite efforts to save her life, she ultimately died.

She was identified as Natasha Irizarry, 34.

Anyone with information can call 1-866-60-CRIME or can upload the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

