200+ officers searching for accused Roseville Mahany Park shootout suspect after hospital escape | Updates

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says Eric Abril escaped from Sutter Roseville Medical Center early Sunday morning. He was last seen wearing orange pants.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Updates from 10 a.m. news conference:

Abril escaped around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, after a brief chase.

There was a guard assigned to him but it is unknown how he got away.

Abril was taken to the Roseville Sutter Medical Center on Thursday. Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo didn't disclose what he was being treated for.

More than 200 officers are helping with the search.

The public is asked to report anything suspicious. The tip line is 916-409-1257.

---

The man accused of taking hostages and killing one at a Roseville park, escaped from custody Sunday morning, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said in a Tweet Sunday morning that Eric Abril could be wearing orange jail pants. He wasn't shackled at the waist or wearing a shirt.

The sheriff's office said that many law enforcement agencies are looking for Abril in the Roseville area. He left Sutter Roseville Medical Center early Sunday morning. It's unclear why he was at the hospital.

“I know there are a lot of questions surrounding this case. Specifically surrounding the circumstances regarding the escape. Quite frankly I have a lot of questions as well,” Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo said Sunday morning. “I can assure the community that when the time is right there will be a thorough investigation on how this was able to occur and whether there were any policy violations.”

Abril is facing murder and kidnapping charges from the April 6 incident at Mahaney Park that left hostage James MacEgan dead. MacEgan's wife and a CHP officer were wounded.

The 35-year-old is about six feet tall, 175 pounds and has brown hair. People are asked to call 911 if they see him.

Numerous resources from the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Roseville Police Department, and additional local law... Posted by Placer County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, July 9, 2023

Related Articles Roseville police release video of deadly April hostage situation and shootout at Mahany Park

TIMELINE

It started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6, when a CHP was looking for Abril so they could execute a search warrant in connection with a freeway shooting.

A CHP task force officer reported shots fired and CHP Officer Matthew Hiatt was hit.

Firefighters from Station 5 brought the officer into the station and provided medical treatment.

Roseville officers then responded to Mahany Park and were confronted by Abril, who was armed and running away from them.

Law enforcement officials said Abril took two people hostage, husband and wife James and Patricia MacEgan, and he got into a shootout with officers.

Abril allegedly shot the two hostages, injuring Patricia and killing James, before he was taken into custody.

Days after the shooting, ABC10 learned from police they were told about California Highway Patrol surveillance in the area on April 6, but not details about the search warrant they were trying to execute on Eric Abril.

They said 6 CHP officers were involved in the initial confrontation with Abril and then three Roseville police officers arrived.

CHP officers fired 15-25 rounds at Abril while Roseville police fired six rounds, and Abril allegedly fired 15-20 rounds at officers during the standoff.

Documents filed in Placer County Superior Court say Abril was wearing body armor and used a 10mm during the shootout.