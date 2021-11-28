CHP's Thanksgiving 'maximum enforcement' period ends with more than 30 deaths reported over 5 days

Since 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, CHP said that they have made 948 DUI arrests and 31 people have died in crashes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Highway Patrol (CHP) said its maximum enforcement period is ending on Nov. 28 at midnight.

As of Nov. 26 around 10 a.m., CHP reported 19 people had died in crashes since the maximum enforcement period began and 395 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

This means that 12 deaths occurred between Friday morning until around noon on Nov. 28. During that same period, about 553 people were arrested for driving under the influence.

During the CHP's maximum enforcement period, all available officers are on the roadways for increased enforcement that usually happens around holidays.

