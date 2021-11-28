x
Large police presence near Sacramento after person is accused of firing at officers | Updates

According to a tweet, all officers are okay and there is an extensive police presence at 63rd and Lemon Hill Ave.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers set up a perimeter near 63rd and Lemon Hill Avenue on Sunday morning.

Officers responded to multiple reports of a man with a firearm in the area around 9 a.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, a man shot at officers, and at least one officer fired their gun.

Police are searching for a person who shot at officers and who they say is still armed. According to a tweet, all officers are alright and there is an extensive police presence in the area.

The scene is still active according to police.

ABC10 will update this story once more information is released. 

