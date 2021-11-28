Large police presence near Sacramento after person is accused of firing at officers | Updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento police officers set up a perimeter near 63rd and Lemon Hill Avenue on Sunday morning.
Officers responded to multiple reports of a man with a firearm in the area around 9 a.m. According to a tweet from the Sacramento Police Department, a man shot at officers, and at least one officer fired their gun.
Police are searching for a person who shot at officers and who they say is still armed. According to a tweet, all officers are alright and there is an extensive police presence in the area.
The scene is still active according to police.
