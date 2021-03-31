Couple found passed out drunk at drive-thru in Winters with toddler in car, police say

Police said both the driver and passenger were passed out. The driver was holding an open bottle of tequila and a 4-year-old sat unbuckled in the back.

WINTERS, Calif. — Two people are facing a number of charges, including child endangerment, after being found unconscious in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant in Winters on Sunday, all while a 4-year-old sat unbuckled in the backseat.

Winters Police officers and firefighters were called out to the restaurant, located in the 700 block of Matsumoto Lane, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. When they arrived, authorities said they found 33-year-old Monica Cook and 34-year-old Thomas Oliver both unconscious in the car.

According to police, the driver, Cook, was holding an open bottle of tequila as the vehicle sat running while parked in the drive-thru.

Officers managed to rouse both Cook and Oliver and arrest them.

Cook is facing complaints of driving under the influence and child endangerment. Oliver is facing public intoxication and child endangerment complaints. Both were taken to the Yolo County Jail.

Authorities did not say how the child was related to either suspect nor did they provide details on who was taking custody of the toddler in the meantime.

