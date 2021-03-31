Missing Southern California man found dead in Tahoe National Forest

Nevada County Sheriff’s deputies first learned of the situation after being called out to check up on an abandoned Ford F-250 found near the Fordyce Trail.

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — A man reported missing in Southern California was found dead in the Tahoe National Forest in Nevada County on Monday.

Deputies with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office first learned of the situation after being called out to check up on an abandoned Ford F-250 found near the Fordyce Trail. Deputies determined that the vehicle had been sitting there anywhere from one to three weeks.

After looking into the truck’s registered owner, deputies learned the man had been reported missing in Southern California. Investigators have not identified the man nor did they say when or from where he was reported missing.

Teams of people were called out to search the area for clues or to find the missing man. Deputies, along with Nevada County Search and Rescue, and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue joined in the search.

Unfortunately, the man was found dead about half a mile from where his truck was parked. Authorities did not release any details about a possible cause of death.

