Convicted killer of Justine Vanderschoot to get another parole hearing

Daniel Bezemer and his roommate Brandon Fernandez were convicted of killing Vanderschoot in 2003.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — One of two convicted killers in the death of Justine Vanderschoot is getting another parole hearing, months after he was denied parole for three years.

According to a news release from the Placer County District Attorney's Office, the Executive Board of Parole Hearings voted to vacate Daniel Bezemer's Aug. 10 parole hearing due to a procedural error that led to parts of the hearing not being recorded.

“What they call a 'procedural error' is a devastating decision to reopen this case for the Vanderschoot family and the Placer County community,” said Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire. “We are evaluating all options available to reverse the decision made today by the BPH Executive Board. Mr. Bezemer was properly denied parole after a thorough hearing. This incredible family does not deserve to be put through another painful hearing.”

Officials said the board voted to allow Bezemer to get a new hearing so they can record the entirety of it.

The Placer County District Attorney's Office intends to looking into legal options to uphold the Bezemer's parole denial from Aug. 10.

