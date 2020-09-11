Dixon Police release photos of vehicle of interest in deadly hit-and-run crash

Investigators are looking for a white 2010 Nissan Murano with Virginia license plate number URS-7882. It also has two distinct stickers in the rear windshield.

DIXON, Calif. — The Dixon Police Department is looking for information on a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred Sunday around 8 p.m.

The department is particularly concerned with finding a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run, a white 2010 Nissan Murano. The crash claimed the life of one person and left another seriously injured.

Dixon police said it received a call for a welfare check and several calls about a hit-and-run collision in the area of North First Street and East B Street. When they arrived, officers found a person performing CPR on an unresponsive 70-year-old woman. Police also found a 71-year-old man nearby who was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Sadly, the female victim died at the scene.

Dixon Police Sgt. Mick Geisser said in a conversation with ABC10 that the two pedestrians were with each other when the hit-and-run occurred.

Police identified a vehicle of interest and are looking to speak with the owner. In addition to being a white 2010 Nissan Murano, the car has a Virginia license plate, number URS-7882.

Dixon Police shared a photo of the car, showing two distinct decals on the rear window. If this is your vehicle, or you have any information about this vehicle or incident, you are encouraged to contact Dixon Police.

The Solano County Sheriff’s Office of the Coroner is notifying next of kin and will provide additional information on the 70-year-old victim as it becomes available.

This case is active, and several leads are being followed. If anyone has information regarding this incident, the vehicle, or driver, they are asked to contact Dixon Police Detective Alberto Oliveira at 707-678-7080.