Driver arrested following high-speed chase with Sacramento Police

The pursuit started near McClatchy Park and ended after the driver pulled into a gas station in the 4000 block of Norwood Avenue.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A driver was arrested after leading Sacramento Police officers on a high-speed chase from the south side of the city to the north side, Tuesday evening.

The incident started around 5:20 p.m. in the area of 33rd Street and 6th Avenue, near McClatchy Park. According to Officer Justin Hanks, officers tried to pull a white Chevy Impala over for a simple traffic violation when the driver took off.

The pursuit lasted from the park to the north before the driver pulled into a gas station in the 4000 block of Norwood Avenue, just off Interstate 80. The driver surrendered without incident at the gas station.

No one was injured in the pursuit. Police have not said for what they were trying to pull the driver over initially.

This case is still under investigation.

