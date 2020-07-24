Dixon resident detains suspected burglar

Police said a Dixon resident held a suspected burglar in their backyard until law enforcement officers arrived.

DIXON, Calif. — Dixon police arrested a suspected burglar after a resident detained him in a backyard, police said.

Police said they arrested Gerado Cortez-Bueno, 27, on charges of prowling, burglary, and violation of probation.

Around 3:50 a.m. on July 21, Officers had responded to the 400 block of South First Street for a report of a prowler, and when they arrived, authorities said a resident had already detained Cortez-Bueno in his backyard.

The department also said a neighbor told them that someone went inside her home and ran when she confronted him.

Cortez-Bueno was booked into the Solano County Jail.

