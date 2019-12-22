ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.

Officer Jason Jimenez, spokesperson for Elk Grove Police Department, says a person was shot on the 3300 block of Renwick Avenue. While details about the victim are still being gathered, police did describe the victim as a male who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Officer Jimenez said the victim drove himself to a secondary location at the corner of Laguna Boulevard near I-5 after the shooting. Police also have presence there as they investigate the shooting.

Suspect information is still being gathered, but Jimenez says the victim and suspect both knew each other.

This is a developing story and more information will provided when it becomes available.

