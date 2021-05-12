Sacramento family seeks answers after Afghan refugee was shot in his car

His family says he was shot while sitting in his car after someone tried to steal his wallet.

SAN FRANCISCO — A Sacramento family of an Uber driver is demanding answers after he was killed in a shooting while working in San Francisco on Nov. 28.

31-year-old Ahmad Yusufi was an Afghan refugee working long hours to provide for his wife and three kids. His family says he was shot while sitting in his car after someone tried to steal his wallet.

According to an online report from the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), officers responded to Potrero and Cesar Chavez shortly before 5 a.m. on Nov. 28 in regards to a shooting. When they arrived on scene, they located a 31-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound who family members identified to ABC10 as Yusufi.

In a South Sacramento home, Ahmad's wife Kamala Yusufi was overcome with emotion as she spoke about what happened to her husband.

"He was the only one working for us and bringing the income for our family to support the family but right now, he's no more," Yusufi said. "We don't know what to do — it's a very bad situation right now for us."

The loss is not only overwhelming for Yusufi, but for her three children along with Ahmad's cousin Mohammad Dawood, who says they were like brothers.

"He's the best guy. He tried to help everyone every time and, here in this country, he just worked hard," said Dawood.

Uber told ABC10 that Ahmad appeared to be offline when the shooting took place. As of now, there's still no answer on who's responsible for his death. Dawood expressed frustration telling ABC10 that he's trying to find answers about who's responsible for the death of his only cousin in the U.S.

"The police know, since now, they don't call us," Dawood said. "They know we are refugees and we don't know the rules. Nobody backs us up. They don't care about us."

Yusufi hopes SFPD can find the suspect or suspects involved as soon as possible.

"He was innocent. He was a very good guy — we want justice," she said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family.