Fresno man suspected of killing his pregnant sister, setting her on fire

Police say 26-year-old N'Kya Logan was 8 months pregnant and had a baby shower days before her death.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRESNO, Calif. — Fresno police announced an arrest Wednesday in the case of a pregnant woman who was killed and set on fire.

It happened around noon Tuesday on an unpaved alley near an apartment complex in the 4400 block of North Cornelia.

Upon arrival police found a woman fully engulfed in flames. She was pronounced dead at the scene and later identified as 26-year-old N’Kya Logan.

Police say Logan, who was 36 weeks pregnant at the time and had a baby shower two days before, was stabbed and set on fire by her 41-year-old brother, Aaron Dudley.

Police chief Paco Balderrama said Wednesday a witness managed to get a photo of Dudley standing over her body, and police also have surveillance footage from the apartment complex showing him pushing a garbage bin to a dirt road where Logan was ultimately found.

Balderrama said investigators intend to charge Dudley on suspicion of two counts of murder.

WATCH MORE: CHP commander death | Julie Harding arrested for trespassing before death