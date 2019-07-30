GILROY, Calif. — A best friend of 25-year-old Trevor Irby told ABC10 the two were speaking with each other on an iPhone FaceTime call minutes before a gunman opened fire at the Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday.

Later, Steven Wyrosdick would learn his friend was one of the three people killed during the mayhem

Wyrosdick told ABC10 he and Irby knew each other in high school where the two competed against one another back in New York where the two grew up in similar small towns. Their friendship grew as freshman at Keuka College in Keuka Park, New York.

“We’ve just built this bond we are more than best friends,” Wyrosdick said.

In college, Irby, Wyrosdick, and two other guys, Matt Hey and Ben Schreiber, became life-long friends.

Wyrosdick, Hey and Schreiber took it upon themselves to create a GoFundMe page to raise money for Irby’s memorial.

