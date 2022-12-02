Georgia homicide suspect arrested in Galt

Galt Police worked with the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force to capture the suspect.

GALT, Calif. — A homicide suspect from Georgia was arrested Thursday in Galt.

Galt Police Department was called on to help the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force with an arrest warrant for a homicide suspect.

The suspect, 24-year-old Alantae Richardson of College Park, GA, was found in front of a home and arrested.

Alantae was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of an ghost gun, possession of high capacity magazines and felon in possession of ammunition along with his outstanding warrant.

Another man was also arrested after law enforcement entered the home. The suspect was identified as Dexter Weeks, 33 of Galt. He was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession of high capacity magazines and a parole violation.

