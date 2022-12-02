Woman suspected of murder in death her baby at Lodi homeless encampment

Lodi firefighters found the dead infant near Pine Street in Lodi.

LODI, Calif. — A woman is being accused of murder after the death of her baby in a Lodi homeless encampment, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said the arrest was made in connection to an emergency medical call from Wednesday along Highway 99 involving a woman who arrived to Lodi Memorial Hospital from a homeless encampment.

According to CHP, hospital personnel said the woman had given birth at the encampment. Lodi firefighters responded to the encampment near Pine Street in Lodi and found the dead baby.

The woman was interviewed by investigators and accused in the death of the child. The woman was identified as Ebonie Allen, 23, and booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of murder.

The official cause of death will be determined by the coroner. Officer Ruben Jones, CHP spokesperson, suspected that the charge could change after those results come in, but he didn't have any additional details to share regarding the death or investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident can call the CHP Valley Division Investigative Services Unit at 916-731-6300.

