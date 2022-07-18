x
Lodi Police investigating missing fetal remains

Police say surveillance footage from two weeks before the report was filed shows an employee from a contracted transport service throwing away the box of remains.
Credit: Tegna

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police are investigating a report of a missing fetus from a funeral home.

According to a news release, police were called to the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they reviewed footage and found an employee from a contracted transport service threw away a box containing the fetus two weeks before the report was filed.

In that two-week period, all waste bins were emptied and taken by the waste collection company. Names are not being released at this time.

This story will be updated as we learn more.

