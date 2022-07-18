Lodi Police investigating missing fetal remains

Police say surveillance footage from two weeks before the report was filed shows an employee from a contracted transport service throwing away the box of remains.

LODI, Calif. — Lodi Police are investigating a report of a missing fetus from a funeral home.

According to a news release, police were called to the Cherokee Memorial Funeral Home around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they reviewed footage and found an employee from a contracted transport service threw away a box containing the fetus two weeks before the report was filed.

In that two-week period, all waste bins were emptied and taken by the waste collection company. Names are not being released at this time.

