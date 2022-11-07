Incarcerated 21-year-old found dead in Merced County Main Jail

Merced County Sheriff jail staff said they found 21-year-old Jacob Merlin Apodaca unresponsive at the city's main facility, Wednesday.

MERCED, Calif. — Merced County Sheriff's officials said they found a 21-year-old incarcerated person unresponsive Wednesday afternoon at the city's main jail.

Jail staff pronounced Jacob Merlin Apodaca dead after they tried performing life-saving measures.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Investigations Bureau is investigating this incident, and officials say they believe Apodaca was the victim of an assault.

