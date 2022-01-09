Mexican singer Jesus Mendoza attacked, robbed before concert at Tracy night club

Police said the attack happened outside the La Huacana nightclub while singer Jesus Mendoza and his band were unloading equipment for a show.

TRACY, Calif. — A popular Mexican singer and his friends were attacked before taking the stage at a night club in Tracy.

Jesus Mendoza posted on Facebook about the attack on Saturday, saying that he and his band were mugged. In the video, Mendoza is bleeding from the head, and saying in Spanish that the injuries came from being hit multiple times with a gun. He added that his friend were hit as well.

Tracy Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Craig Kootstra said officers responded to reports of a robbery that night along the 1000 block of Pescadero Avenue, outside La Huacana, around 8:45 p.m.

Sgt. Kootstra said the musicians were approached and attacked by two unknown males with guns. The robbers took the band's phones, equipment and van.

In the video message, Mendoza said they canceled the concert after the attack to calm down and spend time with their loved ones, adding that he was thankful they didn't lose their lives.

Sgt. Kootstra said police found the band's van about an hour and a half after the robbery. An officer tried to do a traffic stop on the van when it took off and a chase started. The chase went onto Interstate 205 toward the Bay Area, and CHP eventually took over the chase.

Police laid down spike strips in the Castro Valley and Hayward area to end the chase and eventually take one person into custody. One person in the robbery is still outstanding.

Police have not released the name of the robbery suspect in custody at this time.

To watch the full video from Mendoza's page, click HERE.

WATCH ALSO: