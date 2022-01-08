Body of missing skier Rory Angelotta found near Northstar Ski Resort

Law enforcement speculates that Rory Angelotta may have got lost trying to find the neighborhood near Truckee where he died.

Law enforcement speculates that Angelotta may have got lost trying to find the neighborhood near Truckee where he died. While they didn't release a cause of death, they didn't find "indication of any suspicious or unusual activity."

Angelotta's ski pass was last recorded on Christmas day around 11:30 a.m. at the Comstock lift at Northstar Ski Resort. Deputies first got reports that the 43-year-old Truckee man was missing around 10 p.m.

According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, Angelotta was supposed to meet friends for dinner but never showed.

Efforts of locating Angelotta were suspended on Dec. 30, about a week of searching.

"The area where Angelotta was located was approximately a half-mile from a residential neighborhood near Schaffer Mill Creek," the sheriff's office said on Facebook. "Angelotta had traveled a considerable distance from the ski resort boundaries and the backside of the resort, where searchers believed Angelotta had gotten lost during the whiteout conditions on the 25th.

The sheriff's office included the following statement from Angelotta’s family:

“The Angelotta family is deeply touched by the overwhelming outpouring of prayers and support during this extremely difficult time and personally wants to thank everyone that accompanied in the search and assisted them during these last two weeks.”

