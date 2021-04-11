Suspects in Leilani Beauchamp killing make second court appearance

The arraignment for the siblings has moved once again, due to Jessica Quintanilla’s attorney not being available. The new court date is Nov. 12.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Siblings Jessica and Marco Quintanilla are accused of killing 19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp because of an alleged love triangle. The pair were back in court Thursday.

Jessica arrived for her second appearance in a Solano County court since the killing of Beauchamp. Prosecutors allege Jessica shot Beauchamp after a Halloween party in Sacramento. Solano County prosecutors said a love triangle could be the motive behind the killing of Beauchamp.

Jessica's brother Marco is also being charged. Prosecutors said he allegedly harbored, concealed, and aided Jessica with the hope that she might escape arrest.

Multiple friends of Beauchamp’s sat in attendance Thursday in the courtroom. There was also was a group that appeared to show support to the Quintanilla siblings. They met privately with Marco's attorney.

Marco’s attorney Laurie Savill for the first time in court spoke.

"I believe they are innocent," Savill said.

Meanwhile, Juan Parra-Peralta, from Fairfield and a U.S Airman stationed at Travis Air Force base, was arrested for accessory to murder but prosecutors haven’t decided whether to charge him yet. He was not seen in court Thursday.

Michele Smith a family spokesperson for the Beachamp’s told ABC10 Wednesday that the family believes Juan, Jessica and Marco played a part in the killing.

"All three people, in this case, are guilty," Smith said.

The arraignment for the siblings has moved once again, due to Jessica’s attorney not being available. The new court date is Nov. 12.

Related stories to the case: