2 suspects in Leilani Beauchamp killing appear in court

Prosecutor says Jessica Quintanilla pulled the trigger in Leilani Beauchamp's killing, indicating it could be connected to a love triangle.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two suspects accused of killing19-year-old Leilani Beauchamp appeared in court Tuesday in Fairfield.

It was the first court appearance for Jessica Quintanilla. Prosecutors say she killed Beauchamp after a Halloween party in Sacramento. She declined to be represented by a public defender.

In charging documents obtained by ABC10 prosecutors say Jessica intentionally shot Beauchamp, killing the 19-year-old from Carmel.

"The only thing that might be unusual about this case that you don’t normally see is we have a woman that is a shooter," Chief Deputy District Attorney of Solano County Paul Sequeria said. "There is some indication that there might be a love triangle."

Jessica's brother Marco Quintanilla also appeared in court. He allegedly harbored, concealed, and aided Jessica with so she might avoid and escape arrest, according to Solano County prosecutors.

Both Jessica and Marco will be back in court on Nov. 4. Jessica is being held without bail, while Marco's is being held on $50,000 bail.

Also under arrest is Juan Parra-Peralta. The 20-year-old is an Air Force service member was arrested for being suspected as an accessory to murder. Prosecutors said a decision on whether or not to charge him has not been made yet.

The Fairfield Police Department said the remains of a Beauchamp were found in Monterey County following the Halloween party. Law enforcement said Beauchamp left the party with two men, who are active duty Air Force members, back to a home in Fairfield.

A spokesperson at Travis Air Force Base confirmed with ABC10 Tuesday that Parra-Peralta is assigned to the Aerial Port Squadron.

Fairfield Police said a missing person report was filed for Leilani Beauchamp on Saturday. Through their investigation, with help from the Travis Air Force Base’s Office of Special Investigation, they learned a homicide took place at the home on Cascade Lane in Fairfield.

On Sunday, law enforcement said the remains of Beauchamp were found in Monterey County.

