2 teens sentenced after shooting food stand vendor in Linda, Yuba County DA says

LINDA, Calif. — Two teenagers were sentenced on Monday for shooting a food stand vendor during a robbery attempt, according to the Yuba County District Attorney's Office.

According to the district attorney's office, Alberto Gonzales — also known in the community as the Elotero, or the “Corn Man" — was shot while selling corn on the cob near the 2300 block of N. Beal Road in Linda on Dec. 19, 2020.

Trew Smith shot Gonzales in the chest with a pistol because he was resisting the robbery attempt, the district attorney's office said.

Gonzales survived the shooting and still suffers from both pain and other complications from the damage to his lungs, according to the district attorney's office.

Jamarea Markham-Love 16, who was unidentified at the time because he is a minor, was also arrested in connection to the shooting. The district attorney's office said he admitted to the robbery to investigators.

Smith was sentenced to 20 years to life in state prison as part of his plea bargain. Markham-Love was prosecuted as an adult and received a prison sentence of two years.