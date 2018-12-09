UPDATE 12:15 p.m.

The precautionary lockdown for XX and XX has been lifted. The police activity near Johnson Park Elementary and Lindhurst High School has been completed.

Schools are back on their regular schedule for today.

Original story

Multiple schools in Yuba County have been placed on a precautionary lockdown after a shooting was reporting nearby.

According to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, Lindhurst High School and Johnson Park School are currently on lockdown while deputies investigate a shooting that took place around 8 a.m. on Martel Drive in Olivehurst.

The schools were not directly involved in the shooting. They were placed on a precautionary lockdown due to their proximity to the incident. The school district may place additional schools on lockdown if they deem it necessary.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC10 for more information as it becomes available.

© 2018 KXTV