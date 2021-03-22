Maine police searching for missing 15-year-old girl who may be with Vacaville man

The missing teen was last seen on March 18, 2021, when she said she was "going for a walk," according to the Lewiston Police Department.

VACAVILLE, Calif — Police in Maine are searching for a 15-year-old girl who may be with a man from Vacaville.

According to the Lewiston Police Department, Lanie Nolan, 15, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on March 18 in Lewiston, Maine, when she said she was "going for a walk." She was staying at a shelter that housed homeless and runaway youth and their families called New Beginnings. The shelter called police when Nolan didn't return by 4 p.m.

The Lewiston Police Department believes Nolan may be with a 23-year-old Vacaville man, who she had been talking to through social media. Police believe Nolan "may have been picked up by this aforementioned male."

Detectives are working with Nolan's family and friends to try to figure out why she may have gone missing. Police believe the Vacaville man could be driving a 2001 blue Ford Mustang with California license plates 5QL188.

If anyone has information on Lanie Nolan's whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: San Juan Unified School District returns to optional in-person, hybrid model