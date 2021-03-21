Folsom Police arrest man after allegedly fighting 2 officers, evading police

Folsom police evacuated a neighborhood near Madison Avenue and Blue Oak Drive while they attempted to arrest the suspect.

FOLSOM, Calif. — The Folsom Police Department arrested a man hours after officers attempted to stop him for a traffic violation.

The traffic stop happened around midnight on Saturday near Madison and Main Avenues, according to a Facebook post from Folsom police. Officers tried to talk to the driver, but when they got to the car, he hid something in it and then police say he fought the officers when they tried to detain him. Both officers were injured and the driver got away. Officers could not find him after searching the area.

Later Folsom police learned that he was on "Post Release Community Supervision for another crime" and the item he hid in the car was a gun that he was not allowed to have.

At around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, officers saw the suspect again in the area. Sacramento County sheriff's deputies and air support helped Folsom police in trying to stop him. He hid in a neighborhood near Madison Avenue and Blue Oak Drive, resulting in a large police presence in the area.

Residents were evacuated from the neighborhood for safety as police surrounded the suspect, according to the Facebook post. He eventually gave up and was taken into custody.

Antonio Tavera, 26, was booked in the Sacramento County Jail for resisting police, battery on a police officer, being a felon in possession of a pistol, possession of a concealed pistol, obstructing an officer and violation of his parole conditions.