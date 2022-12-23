Police arrest man accused of leaving fake parking tickets in Santa Cruz

The tickets contained a QR code people could scan and pay the fine.

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police arrested a man Thursday they say was issuing fake parking tickets around the city.

According to a news release, people reported to police Wednesday night that fake citations were found on parked vehicles at the beach. They included a QR code where people could pay them.

Police say it’s unknown how many fake citations were left or how many people might have paid, but the suspect, a 19-year-old man, denied receiving any money.

He was found on the beach Thursday night and the release says he admitted to leaving the tickets. He was then arrested and booked on suspicion of attempted fraud and unlawful use of a computer system.

Detectives are asking anyone who received a ticket to call the Investigations Unit at 831-420-5820.