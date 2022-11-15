Man arrested after allegedly stabbing person in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A man was arrested Monday night after allegedly stabbing a person in Fairfield.
Fire department officials were flagged down about a person who had been stabbed multiple times around 7 p.m. behind Fire Station 37 off Pennsylvania Avenue in Fairfield, according to the Fairfield Police Department.
Police officers responded to the scene where they found a victim with multiple stab wounds and life-threatening injures. They were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, according to officials.
Officers retraced the victim's steps back to a nearby convenience store in the 1600 block of West Texas Street where they found 37-year-old Dimetri Revada of Napa and took him into custody.
Revada will be booked into the Solano County Jail for attempted murder and felony assault with a knife.
