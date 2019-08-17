LATHROP, Calif. — Deputies in Lathrop arrested a man after three children were left inside a vehicle on 100 degree day.

On Friday afternoon, deputies checked on three children, all under the age of 10, who were left in a vehicle.

Deputies said the children were "tearful" and “sweating profusely” after they were left in the vehicle for about 25 minutes with the ignition off and the air conditioner broken.

Yesterday’s temperature in Lathrop reached around 100 degrees, meaning the inside of the vehicle was even hotter.

The man was identified as Honglei Tong and was arrested on child endangerment charges.

