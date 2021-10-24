Police investigate possible homicide in Modesto

The man was found dead along the 1100 block of North Carpenter Road.

MODESTO, Calif. — Police said the death of a man in Modesto is being treated a possible homicide.

Just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, authorities got a call about a man down on the sidewalk along the 1100 block of North Carpenter Road. Arriving medical personnel found the man dead on the west side of the roadway. He was not identified.

Modesto Police Department investigated the area, which temporarily impacted nearby businesses such as Burger King, California Auto Wash and El Rosal, as they closed Carpenter Road.

The cause of death is under investigation, but police said they were treating it as a possible homicide.

Anyone with information on the death can call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

WATCH ALSO: