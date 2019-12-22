GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — An alleged porch pirate was booked into jail Thursday afternoon after being caught on camera, Grass Valley police say.

Kenneth Ullom, 34 of Nevada County, was arrested on charges of possessing stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to police, he also he holds the distinction of being one of the first "payoffs" from their use of the "Ring Neighbors" app.

READ ALSO: 2 men arrested in Roseville for stealing nearly 100 packages

Police said a home on Banner Lava Cap Road was targeted by Ullom, and footage on the "Ring Neighbor" let them identify Ullom as a suspect.

Police went to his home and caught him as he was walking down the road. According to police, Ullom admitted to stealing packages from three homes in the Banner Lava Cap area.

READ ALSO: ‘Tis the season for porch pirates but you can protect yourself

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH ALSO:

Elk Grove police launch new bait package program to deter porch pirates