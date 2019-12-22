ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Police Department arrested two men for stealing a tailgate from a vehicle Friday, according to the department.

The tailgate was stolen from a vehicle on the 1100 block of Galleria Boulevard, according to the police department. The person who alerted officers to the theft provided a description of the vehicle.

Roseville Police Department

Officers found the vehicle nearby and initiated a traffic stop. The stolen tailgate was found inside of the vehicle along with nearly 100 stolen packages from Placer and Sacramento counties, according to Roseville police.

Movses Dermishyan, 30, and Jacob Booth, 39, were both arrested and booked into the South Placer County Jail on multiple charges, including grand theft, conspiracy, receiving stolen property, identity theft, and possession of narcotics.

