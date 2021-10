According to officers, a man had non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed during an argument with another person.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department responded to reports of a stabbing on Oct. 17 at 1:00 a.m. on the 800 block of K Street.

According to the officers, a man had non-life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed during an argument with another person.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

Officers have not located the person accused of stabbing the man. The investigation is ongoing.

RELATED:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9