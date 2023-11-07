16-year-old arrested as suspect in Patterson shooting

The shooting happened on July 5 at Las Palmas Avenue and 1st Street.

PATTERSON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested Tuesday as a suspect in a Patterson shooting.

Patterson Police Services said two suspects were ultimately arrested in connection to the shooting, but the 16-year-old was the primary suspect.

"What you should know now is this. Both suspects involved in the shooting have been arrested. The two victims are doing well," Patterson Police Services said on their Facebook page.

Officials said the suspects were identified on the night of the shooting and that both the suspects and victims knew each other.

The other suspect was identified as Brian Taylor, 18, who was arrested Saturday evening in Patterson. He's facing charges of conspiracy and accessory after the fact.

