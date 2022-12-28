Bicyclist hit, killed by vehicle in Fairfield

Police have closed a portion of Cordelia Road for the investigation.

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — The Fairfield Police Department has launched an investigation after a deadly accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist.

Police said they've closed Cordelia Road between Beck Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for the investigation. The accident was reported around 5:20 p.m.

Few details surrounding crash have been released at this time.

For now, police said it's not known when the roadway will reopen, and they're asking people to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the accident can call Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.

