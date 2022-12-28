x
4 arrested after Elk Grove police chase ends in Vallejo

CHP says the vehicle was spiked twice and a PIT maneuver was conducted to stop the vehicle.

VALLEJO, Calif. — Four people were arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase from Elk Grove to Vallejo.

According to CHP Golden Gate, Elk Grove police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle when the chase began.

CHP Solano took over the chase, which ended on westbound Interstate 80 in Vallejo after the car was spiked twice leaving it with no tires.

They conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle at the I-80/SR-37 interchange and four people were arrested.

