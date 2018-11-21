If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. -- A couple was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit cash to buy a puppy from a person in Citrus Heights, and also managed to steal the dog owner’s wallet, police said.

It happened over the weekend. According to the report, Deviaun Dozier and Nicole Setzer went to the victim’s house to buy the dog. Police say the victim allowed the couple inside, and while one suspect distracted the dog owner, the other suspect snagged the wallet.

Police say almost immediately after the sale, Dozier and Setzer starting using the victim’s credit cards. Investigators quickly identified the pair and say when they went to their house they found the victim’s wallet and cards. The recovered the puppy as well.

Dozier was arrested on complaints of burglary, conspiracy, theft and violation of parole. Setzer was burglary, conspiracy, theft and other outstanding warrants.

