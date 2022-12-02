Man hurt in shooting in south Natomas, police say

Police say the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Northfield Drive.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are investigating a shooting in south Natomas that happened Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Northfield Drive just before 3 p.m.

According to law enforcement, officers responded and found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. A heavy police presence remains in the area as officers investigate.

Law enforcement didn't say if anyone had been arrested.

This is an active investigation. Check back for more updates.