Man hurt in shooting in south Natomas, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers are investigating a shooting in south Natomas that happened Friday afternoon.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 700 block of Northfield Drive just before 3 p.m.
According to law enforcement, officers responded and found a man suffering at least one gunshot wound.
The man was taken to an area hospital in stable condition. A heavy police presence remains in the area as officers investigate.
Law enforcement didn't say if anyone had been arrested.
This is an active investigation. Check back for more updates.
Watch more from ABC10: New Sacramento police chief announces 30 by 30 initiative