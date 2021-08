An investigation is underway after a reported shooting at Derr Okamoto Park.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An investigation is underway in Elk Grove after a reported shooting at a park.

In a tweet, the Elk Grove Police Department said their officers were investigating the reported shooting at Derr Okamoto Park.

Police said there is no active threat to the community and an update will be provided once more information becomes available.

No additional information is available at this time.

