Suspect arrested for deadly stabbing at Elk Grove home

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Police arrested a suspect for a deadly stabbing at a home in Elk Grove early Sunday morning.

Elk Grove Police officers were called out to a “medical aid call” at a home in the 8900 block of Sierra Street around 8:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the home, they said the suspect met them at the door but refused to follow commands or let them inside. Eventually, the officers detained that suspect and went into the home where they found the victim stabbed to death.

Investigators have not identified the suspect or the victim, but they do say the two knew each other. No other information has been released.